Norway detains university lecturer as suspected spy

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s domestic security agency says it has detained a man who entered the country as a Brazilian citizen but is suspected of being a Russian spy. A local court on Tuesday ordered him held for four weeks. The deputy head of Norway’s Police Security Service said the man was detained Monday in the Arctic city of Tromsoe. She told The Associated Press that investigators believe he was in NATO-member Norway under a false name and identity while working for one of Russia’s intelligence services. An administrator at the Arctic University of Norway said the person in question was “a guest lecturer” at the school.

