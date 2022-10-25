Qatar’s emir lashes out at criticism ahead of FIFA World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s ruling emir has lashed out at criticism of his country over its hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, describing it as an “unprecedented campaign” targeting the first Arab nation to hold the tournament. Qatar has faced scrutiny since winning hosting rights for the World Cup over a decade ago, as well as criticism for its treatment of migrant workers and the gay community, among other issues. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani gave his speech on Tuesday. Qatar has repeatedly pushed back on the complaints, insisting that it has improved protections for migrant workers and that the criticism is outdated.

