Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden after uproar
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Democrats has retracted a letter to the White House urging President Joe Biden to engage in direct diplomatic talks with Russia. This comes after the letter triggered an uproar among Democrats and raised questions about the strength of the party’s support for Ukraine. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Progressive Caucus, said the caucus was withdrawing the letter it sent less than 24 hours prior. She says the letter was unfairly conflated with recent Republican opposition to support for Ukraine.