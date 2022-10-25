Pro-democracy publisher Lai found guilty on fraud charges

HONG KONG (AP) — Pro-democracy Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai has been found guilty on two fraud charges related to lease violations. Tuesday’s ruling is the latest in a series of prosecutions apparently aimed at punishing Lai for his past activism. Lai was arrested during a sweeping crackdown on the pro-democracy movement following widespread protests in 2019. He is already serving a 20-month sentence for his role in unauthorized assemblies. His media company, Next Digital, published the now-shuttered Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s last pro-democracy newspaper. Lai also faces collusion charges under the tough National Security Law and a separate sedition charge. His former colleague Wong Wai-keung was also convicted Tuesday on a single charge of fraud.

