Pakistan says gunmen killed policeman guarding polio workers

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen riding on a motorcycle have shot and killed a police officer assigned to guard a polio vaccination team in volatile southwestern Baluchistan province. Tuesday’s attack took place in the district of Pishin. A senior police officer says the polio workers escaped unharmed and the two attackers fled the scene. The attack came on the second day of the Pakistani government’s fifth nationwide anti-polio campaign this year. The drive is aimed at making Pakistan polio-free. No group claimed responsibility for the attack but suspicion fell of Islamic militants who often target polio teams and police protecting them, falsely claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.