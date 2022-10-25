Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

The Kremlin has insisted that its warning of a purported Ukrainian plan to use a “dirty bomb” radioactive device should be taken seriously, and criticized the West for shrugging it off. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Western dismissal of the Russian warning is “unacceptable in view of the seriousness of the danger that we have talked about.” Speaking in Tuesday’s conference call with reporters, Peskov added that “we again emphasize the grave danger posed by the plans hatched by the Ukrainians.” A dirty bomb uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste in an effort to sow terror.

By The Associated Press

