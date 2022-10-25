Kentucky lawmakers seeking voter OK to call special sessions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters will soon cast votes on a ballot measure state lawmakers crave. It’s a proposed constitutional amendment to grant the legislature more scheduling flexibility and especially the power to call itself into special session. If ratified Nov. 8, the measure would shift more power toward the legislature. It’s a potentially far-reaching measure that would let lawmakers meet in regular session longer into the year. And it would alter the balance between governors and the legislature. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has called the proposal a “power grab” by GOP lawmakers and a potential disruption to the traditional separation of powers.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.