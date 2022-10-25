Herzog invited to address Congress as Israel turns 75

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog has been invited to address a joint meeting of Congress as Israel prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its founding. The congressional leaders issuing the invitation call the founding of Israel in 1948 a “historic and joyous milestone.” The date for Herzog’s address has not been set. In issuing the invitation Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer say the two nations have shared “an unbreakable bond rooted in common security, shared values, and friendship.” Herzog began a two-day visit to Washington on Tuesday.

