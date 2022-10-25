Haitian journalist hospitalized after assassination attempt
By DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials say a well-known Haitian journalist has survived an assassination attempt that left his car riddled with bullets in the capital of Port-au-Prince. Roberson Alphonse, who works at the daily newspaper Le Nouvelliste and at radio station Magik9, is hospitalized but is expected to recover, according to Frantz Duval, chief editor for both media. No one has been arrested in Tuesday’s attack, although journalists in Haiti have long been the target of warring gangs who have grown more powerful since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.