Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin amid lawsuits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In-person early voting has begun in swing state Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period Tuesday marks the start of the final two-week push to Election Day in the swing state where both Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers are on the ballot. Absentee voting rules have undergone changes this election amid a push by conservatives to challenge past practices. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in July banned absentee ballot drop boxes located anywhere other than in a local election clerk’s office.

