Virginia’s Youngkin hauls in cash, campaigns cross-country

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin continues to raise funds at a quick clip, outpacing his recent predecessors while also traveling the country supporting midterm candidates. Campaign finance disclosures filed this month show the Republican’s political action committee raised nearly $1.8 million in cash over the July to September quarter, spent about $1.1 million and ended the quarter with about $2.3 million on hand. His expenditures hint at the scope of his political operation, showing spending with more than a dozen consultants, plus an ad maker and a polling firm. Youngkin is increasingly viewed as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. He has not announced any firm plans.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.