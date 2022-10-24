USPS honoring late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with stamp

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A new stamp design unveiled on Monday depicts Ginsburg in a black robe with an intricate white collar, which became her trademark. She’s being recognized as an “icon of American culture” for her work fighting gender discrimination and for being a “passionate proponent of equal justice.” Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87. The newly unveiled first-class “forever” stamp of the liberal icon will be available for purchase in 2023, although officials did not mention a specific date.

