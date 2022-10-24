Tropical storm quickly approaching Bangladesh’s coast

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh are evacuating hundreds of thousands of people across its vast coastal region as a tropical storm quickly approaches amid fears of extensive damage. The government has halted operations by all river vessels across the country, closed three airports and asked fishing boats to return from the sea and remain anchored in the Bay of Bengal. Reports say flood protection embankments are at risk of being breached by storm surges, endangering villages and farmland. Bangladesh is a delta nation of more than 160 million people and is prone to natural disasters such as floods and cyclones.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.