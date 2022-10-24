Sudan’s military sacks commander after tribal clashes

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s ruling military has sacked a commander in the southern Blue Nile province after two days of fierce tribal clashes there last week killed at least 220 people. The unrest added to the woes of a country mired in civil conflict and political chaos. Fighting in Blue Nile pits the Hausa tribe against the Berta people. Tensions escalated on Wednesday and Thursday in the town of Wad el-Mahi on the border with Ethiopia. The violence comes ahead of the first anniversary of Sudan’s military coup that upended the nation’s short-lived transition to democracy. It has also drawn criticism of the powerful-military, accused of not protecting ethnic groups in the province.

