Pope, Macron meet at Vatican; Ukraine concerns loom large

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has met at the Vatican with French President Emmanuel Macron. The war in Ukraine looms large in their concerns. The nearly hour-long private audience on Monday was Francis’ third with Macron since becoming pontiff. The Vatican in a brief statement said that after Macron spoke with Francis, the French leader met with the Holy See’s secretary of state and its foreign minister. A French presidency official indicated the focus on Ukraine was in line with Macron’s speech on Sunday evening to a peace-promoting forum, which Francis will address later this week. Macron used that speech to argue that it’s up to Ukraine to decide the moment and terms of peace to end the war.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.