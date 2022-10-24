Org. of American States boss slammed over watchdog’s removal

MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States unfairly maligned the reputation of a Brazilian lawyer who he abruptly fired as the region’s top human rights watchdog. That’s according to a new administrative ruling that casts a harsh light on irregularities inside the Washington-based group. The decision Monday stems from OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro’s widely condemned effort in 2020 to block the re-appointment of the head of the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights. It’s the second administrative ruling questioning Almagro’s leadership in as many months and comes after allegations that the Uruguayan-born diplomat violated the OAS’ code of ethics while carrying on a romantic relationship with a staffer.

