N Carolina sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A suspended North Carolina sheriff has resigned in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired. Attorney Michael Mills made the announcement Monday during a hearing on whether Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene should be removed from office. District Attorney Jon David had sought his removal, saying Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees. In a previous statement, Greene said the recording of the 2019 phone call obtained by WECT-TV was altered, but he didn’t deny being on the call or making the statements.

