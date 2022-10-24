Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
By COREY WILLIAMS and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
Associated Press
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager has pleaded guilty to terrorism, first-degree murder and other charges in a Michigan school shooting. Four students were killed and seven people wounded when Ethan Crumbley opened fire nearly a year ago. Oxford High School staff had discovered his violent drawings and desperate messages, but his parents wouldn’t take him home. Later that day, he pulled his new Sig Sauer pistol out of his backpack and opened fire. The teenager might be called to testify against his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley. They’re charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of making the gun accessible and ignoring his mental health needs.