Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager has pleaded guilty to terrorism, first-degree murder and other charges in a Michigan school shooting. Four students were killed and seven people wounded when Ethan Crumbley opened fire nearly a year ago. Oxford High School staff had discovered his violent drawings and desperate messages, but his parents wouldn’t take him home. Later that day, he pulled his new Sig Sauer pistol out of his backpack and opened fire. The teenager might be called to testify against his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley. They’re charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of making the gun accessible and ignoring his mental health needs.

By COREY WILLIAMS and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.