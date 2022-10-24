Liverpool Philharmonic conductor Libor Pešek dies at 89

PRAGUE (AP) — Libor Pešek, a Czech classical music conductor known for leading the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic for a decade has died. Pešek died on Sunday at age 89, according to the director of the Czech National Symphony Orchestra where Pešek was a chief conductor until 2019. Pešek worked with orchestras at home and abroad. He was a great supporter of music from Czech composers, above all Josef Dvořák’s pupil and son-in-law Josef Suk. His recordings and concerts with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic contributed to making Suk’s music known worldwide. Pešek was principal conductor in Liverpool from 1987 to 1997, becoming conductor laureate thereafter.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.