Judges toss part of suit challenging Arkansas redistricting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A panel of judges has tossed out part of a lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ new U.S. House district map. The federal panel on Monday dismissed some of the constitutional claims challenging the map that split the Little Rock area among three congressional districts. The map was challenged by two Black Democratic state lawmakers and four other residents. The lawsuit claimed the new map diluted the influence of Black voters. The panel gave the residents 30 days to file a new complaint with their remaining claims that the map violates the U.S. Constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act.

