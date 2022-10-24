Japan Cabinet minister resigns over Unification Church ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy minister has submitted his resignation over his ties to the Unification Church in a widening controversy involving dozens of governing party lawmakers. Daishiro Yamagiwa’s resignation is a further blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, which has been rocked by his party’s close ties to the controversial South Korean-based church. The Kishida government’s support ratings have nosedived over his handling of the scandal and for holding a highly unusual state funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July. Abe, one of Japan’s most divisive leaders, is seen as a key link between Abe’s party and the church. The church has faced accusations of brainwashing members into turning over huge portions of their salaries to it.

