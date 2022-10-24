Italian search boats find 4 bodies while looking for baby

ROME (AP) — Italian military vessels searching for a missing infant in a migrant boat capsizing have instead found four decomposed adult bodies. Italian news reports said the cadavers discovered Monday apparently are from some other shipwreck and not the one Saturday that capsized near an uninhabited islet off Lampedusa. In that capsizing, a couple among the rescued migrants told authorities their two-week-old baby was missing. Humanitarian organizations say it’s not possible to know the exact number of migrants who perish on the dangerous journey aboard smugglers’ unseaworthy boats in their quest to reach southern Europe.

