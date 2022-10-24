Indonesian passenger boat carrying 240 catches fire; 14 dead
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A passenger boat carrying 240 people has caught fire off southern Indonesia, killing 14. Rescue officials say the KM Express Cantika 77 was headed to Kalabahi from Kupang in East Nusa Tenggara province when it caught fire. They say it was carrying 230 passengers and 10 crew members. The cause of the fire was being investigated. Ferry and boat tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are often used for transport and safety precautions are lax.