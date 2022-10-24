Ex-cop Kueng cop pleads guilty in George Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Another former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. J. Alexander Kueng entered the plea Monday just as jury selection was about to begin in his trial. A count of aiding and abetting murder was dismissed. Kueng is the second officer to plead guilty to the state charge. Thomas Lane earlier pleaded guilty to the same count. Kueng, Lane and Tou Thao have already been convicted and sentenced on federal counts of violating the civil rights of Floyd, who was Black. Their former colleague, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder last year in Floyd’s May 2020 killing and also pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation.

