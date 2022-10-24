Biden’s midterm ‘closing argument’: Look at the alternative

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has given a pep talk to Democratic organizers at party headquarters and around the country, with the midterm elections two weeks away. Biden made what he called his “closing argument” and dismissed polls suggesting Republicans could be on track for key victories this year. He says there’s still time for “one more shift” in Democrats’ fortunes. The speech Monday was Biden’s latest attempt to turn the midterms into a choice between the two parties, rather than a referendum on his unpopular administration at a time of entrenched economic dissatisfaction.

