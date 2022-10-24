2 Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct Huawei probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a criminal investigation and prosecution into Chinese tech giant Huawei. That’s according to court documents unsealed Monday. The two men, Guochun He and Zheng Wang, are accused of trying to direct a person they believed was a cooperator with the U.S. government to provide inside information about the Justice Department’s investigation, including about witnesses, trial evidence and potential new charges. One of the defendants paid about $61,000 for the information, the Justice Department said.

By ERIC TUCKER and NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press

