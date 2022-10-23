Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 10:35 am

FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base

KEYT

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — A person was taken into custody following what authorities described as a “barricade situation” at a U.S. Army base outside the nation’s capital, the FBI said in a statement Sunday.

A squad from the agency’s Washington field office responded to Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia at about 8 a.m., according to a statement from the FBI. The situation was resolved and the unidentified person was taken into custody at about 3 p.m.

The Army’s criminal investigation division is the lead agency, while the FBI has provided victim assistance services, the agency said. The FBI provided no further details.

WUSA9 reported that the situation was inside a home.

Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Washington along the Potomac River in Virginia’s Fairfax County. The base has more than 2,000 family housing quarters, according to Fort Belvoir’s 2022 strategic plan.

The base is home to several Army command headquarters, elements of the Army Reserve and Army National Guard and nine Department of Defense agencies, according to a Department of Defense website that serves the military community.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content