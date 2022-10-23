Timeline of events since George Floyd’s arrest and murder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 sparked widespread anger after millions of people saw video of his arrest. The video shows Floyd repeatedly crying “I can’t breathe” and eventually going still as Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin was convicted of murder last year and he pleaded guilty in December to a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights. The other three officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, were convicted in February on civil rights charges. Lane has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting manslaughter, but Kueng and Thao are heading to trial on state charges. Jury selection begins Monday.

