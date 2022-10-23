Temperatures warming Monday…

Temperatures are a tad on the cool side in the mid 60s Sunday evening with gusty winds in a few locations!

There is a wind advisory in place until 6 AM Monday for the Santa Barbara County southwestern coast, Santa Ynez Mountains western range, Santa Ynez Mountains eastern range and Santa Barbara County interior mountains. Winds will generally be between fifteen and twenty-five mph with gusts up to 40.

Temperatures will moderate on Monday afternoon as high pressure builds in. Highs will generally be in the low to mid 70s!

We could have a trough approaching by Wednesday. This will cool temperatures down a few degrees and bring a return to that morning marine layer.

