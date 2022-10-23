Man pleads guilty in police car fire at George Floyd protest

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who admitted to setting a police vehicle on fire during protests in Philadelphia over the police killing of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Thirty-two-year-old Carlos Matchett of Atlantic City, New Jersey, pleaded guilty Friday to felony counts of obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder and traveling to incite a riot. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported prosecutors agreed to drop arson charges in exchange for the pleas. Matchett is the fourth person to acknowledge having set police cars ablaze during a mass demonstration outside Philadelphia’s City Hall in May 2020. He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

