Gunfire during illegal racing on Chicago street kills 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say three men were killed and two more were seriously wounded when gunfire broke out as about 100 street racers took over an intersection in a caravan of vehicles. Chicago police Cmdr. Don Jerome said during a news conference that the shooting happened about 4 a.m. Sunday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. Jerome says those killed were between the ages of 15 and 20 and that the two who were wounded are expected to survive. Police have made no arrests. Alderman Raymond Lopez says police and city officials must act aggressively to prevent the caravans, which are promoted on social media ahead of time. Jerome says the caravans block streets to facilitate illegal street racing.

