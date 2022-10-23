China’s exports weaken in September, imports up 0.3%

BEIJING (AP) — China’s export growth weakened in September while imports rebounded from a contraction as economic growth improved. Official data showed exports rose 5.7% over a year earlier to $322.8 billion, down from August’s 7% growth. Imports gained 0.3% to $238 billion, recovering from the previous month’s 0.2% contraction. The figures were in line with expectations that Chinese exports were likely to weaken as global consumer demand cools at a time when the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia are raising interest rates to rein in surging inflation. Imports from Russia, mostly oil and gas, rose 55% over a year earlier but were off slightly from August levels.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.