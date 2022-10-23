Baby reported missing in migrant capsizing off Italy island

ROME (AP) — Rescuers are searching the waters near a southern Italian island for a 2-week-old baby girl reported missing after a migrant boat capsized. Italian authorities said the boat overturned Saturday near the uninhabited islet of Lampione. It’s part of the archipelago which includes Lampedusa, a tourist island where many rescued migrants are sheltered. Italy’s new interior minister told Italian daily newspaper Il Messaggero that Italian border police rescued the capsized boat’s other passengers. Another Italian newspaper, La Sicilia, reported Sunday that the 39 survivors from various sub-Saharan countries included the parents of the missing newborn. Italy’s new premier, far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, advocates a naval blockade to curb migration across the Mediterranean Sea.

