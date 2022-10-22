Shooting injures 11 outside Southern University, and 2 are arrested on accessory charges

By Jason Hanna and Tina Burnside, CNN

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured 11 people early Friday at a fraternity house party near Louisiana’s Southern University, part of an investigation that is “very fluid,” police said.

The shooting, coming as the university marked homecoming week, happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the fraternity house just off campus in Baton Rogue, police said.

Nine people were initially reported to have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds; by Friday night, two more people injured in the shooting had come forward, Baton Rouge police Deputy Chief Myron Daniels said, without detailing the conditions of those two.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting investigation, police said. Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Miles Moss, 24, were being held on preliminary charges of accessory after the fact to attempted first degree murder, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, Daniels said in a Friday night news conference.

Daniels, who did not take questions, did not elaborate on what the two were accused of doing, or whether police still were looking for anyone accused of firing the shots. The investigation was “ongoing and very fluid,” and more information would come, he said.

“We do have something we have to follow up on,” the deputy chief said.

Investigators, however, “believe this to be an isolated incident,” and “there is no ongoing threat on the campus of Southern University,” Daniels said.

CNN’s attempt to determine whether Stansberry and Moss had legal representation wasn’t immediately successful.

Authorities have not announced a motive in the shooting.

Police asked any witness or partygoer with photos, videos or information relating to the shooting to contact them.

The shooting happened “off campus at a non-university sponsored event,” and “we are keeping anyone affected by this incident in our thoughts,” the historically Black university wrote.

Officials “are continuing to ensure that students, employees, alumni and other visitors to campus are safe during this homecoming weekend,” the university’s statement reads.

