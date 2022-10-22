Palestinian teen suspected of stabbing attack shot by police

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say they shot a Palestinian who was suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack in Jerusalem, and the Palestinians said the suspect, a teenager, was critically wounded. Police said Saturday the Palestinian seriously wounded an Israeli pedestrian with a knife before fleeing to an east Jerusalem neighborhood. They said police identified the attacker and shot him when he turned toward an officer with an “object” in his hand, without elaborating. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the alleged suspect was 16 years. It was the latest in a string of deadly violence in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, making this year the deadliest since 2015.

