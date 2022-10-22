Ex-Pakistani PM Khan challenges disqualification from office

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A spokesman says former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has challenged an election commission ruling disqualifying him from holding public office for five years. The challenge in court Saturday came a day after the commission found that Khan illegally sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier. The ruling disqualified Khan under Pakistani law from holding public office for five years and he lost his seat in parliament automatically. The commission’s decision deepened lingering political turmoil in the impoverished Islamic country struggling with a spiraling economy, food shortages and the aftermath of unprecedented floods this summer that killed 1,725 people.

