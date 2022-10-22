2 employees were killed in a Dallas hospital shooting



CNN, WFAA

By Sonya Hamasaki, CNN

Two employees were killed Saturday morning in a shooting at a Dallas hospital, the local health system said.

Authorities responded to the Methodist Dallas Medical Center at roughly 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to a statement from the Methodist Health System.

“The preliminary investigation determined a suspect shot and killed two hospital employees,” the statement said.

An officer who arrived on scene confronted and shot the suspect, injuring him, according to the health system. The suspect was taken into custody, stabilized and taken to another hospital, the statement added.

Methodist Health System Police arrested 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez for capital murder, according to a statement from the Dallas Police Department.

Hernandez is out on parole for aggravated robbery and had “an active ankle monitor,” Dallas police said.

“The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members. Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy,” the statement from the health system’s executive leaders said. “Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time.”

The medical center is now safe and there are no ongoing threats, the leadership added.

Authorities are conducting an ongoing investigation, the health system said.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said on Twitter he was “outraged along with our community, at the lack of accountability, and the travesty of the fact that under this broke system, we give violent criminals more chances, than our victims.”

“The pendulum has swung too far,” the chief added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.