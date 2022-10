TORONTO (AP) — Flights at the Toronto island airport have been suspended and passengers are being evacuated after police reported a possible explosive device was found near the airport’s ferry terminal. Police say two people have been detained and they are cooperating with the investigation. Police say they were called shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday to the airport’s mainland ferry terminal to investigate a suspicious package.

