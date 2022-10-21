Virginians get voter notices with incorrect information

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in northern and southwest Virginia have been receiving notices directing them to incorrect polling locations. The state Department of Elections confirmed the issue this week. In a statement Thursday, Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals says the department discovered a mailing of 31,000 voter notices with incorrect polling place locations had gone out to voters in seven towns across Prince William and Fairfax counties. The disclosure came after Beals said in a statement earlier in the week that voters with a P.O. box in nine southwest Virginia localities may have received notices with incorrect voting location information. Corrected notices will be sent to everyone affected.

