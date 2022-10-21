Video shows Maryland candidate accepting gift from Proud Boy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A video clip shows Maryland Republican governor candidate Dan Cox accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate’s primary victory party. The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting a comb. Members of the Proud Boys were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Washington Post reports the clip was removed after the newspaper contacted Cox’s campaign, which responded with a statement denying an association with the young man. Although Cox has said he attended the “Stop the Steal” rally, he has said he left before the march to the Capitol.

