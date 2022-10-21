Thousands gather at funeral for 2 Connecticut officers

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of police officers from around the country have gathered in a football stadium in Connecticut for a joint funeral for two officers who were shot to death in an apparent ambush. Friday’s service for Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy will be held at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field — the University of Connecticut’s 40-,000-seat stadium in East Hartford. DeMonte, Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato were shot on Oct. 12 in what police believe was an ambush by the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher. Iurato survived and killed Brutcher. Brutcher’s brother, Nathan, also was shot and survived. A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

