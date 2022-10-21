Tennessee man receives 4 years in prison for Capitol breach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Tennessee business owner who scaled a wall outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to four years in prison. The Justice Department says 38-year-old Matthew Bledsoe was found guilty in July of one felony related to the Capitol breach, obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also found guilty of four misdemeanors. Federal prosecutors say Bledsoe was one of scores of people who forced their way into the Capitol as Congress met to certify President Joe Biden’s victory. Bledsoe was sentenced Friday.

