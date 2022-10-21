Suspects loose after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Wash.

KELLER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say they are searching Friday for three suspects after two people were found dead and a police officer was shot on a tribal reservation in northeastern Washington. The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller, west of Spokane. Officers found two people dead, and an officer was shot in the arm after finding a vehicle suspected of fleeing the scene. He was doing well after being transported for medical care. Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt. The third suspect, another man, had not been identified.

