Senators say North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine is back

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine since November 2021 on accusations that he planned to kill his business partner is back home. The state’s two U.S. senators announced his return Friday. Kurt Groszhans, from Ashley, North Dakota, has ancestors from Ukraine and went there to farm in 2017. The relationship with his partner, law professor Roman Leshchenko, crumbled after Groszhans alleged that Leshchenko embezzled money from him. Groszhans and his assistant were arrested in November on charges of plotting to assassinate Leshchenko, who was then Ukraine’s agriculture minister. Groszhans’ supporters insist the allegations are fabricated. Republican U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven said they are grateful for Groszhans’ safe return.

