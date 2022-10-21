Report: Mass grave of IS victims found in Syria’s Palmyra

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s state news agency says a mass grave was discovered in the historic town of Palmyra, with bodies of victims of the militant Islamic State group, which had controlled the area for a period several years ago. SANA said on Friday that the mass grave was found near the second-century Roman amphitheater. It says remains of 12 people were taken to hospital morgues for identification before they can be handed over to their families. IS was in control of Palmyra in 2015-2016 and killed scores of people there before they were evicted from the town that is a UNESCO world heritage site. Syrian government troops have been in control of the town since early 2017 .

