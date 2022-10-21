Philly DA says he expects House vote soon on impeaching him

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor says he’s making plans to defend himself against a possible impeachment process by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a Harrisburg news conference on Friday that “there’s very little question that they’re going to move.” Krasner says he had been willing to testify before a special committee handling the matter but it would not permit him to record the closed-door proceedings. A spokesman for the House Republican leaders is calling Krasner’s news conference “a media stunt” and won’t say what his caucus’ plans are regarding impeachment votes. Krasner was overwhelmingly reelected last year.

