today at 12:03 pm
Orchid fundraiser through gift shop sales will help Carpinteria school kids

Westerlay Orchids will be donating the proceeds from its retail store in Carpinteria to the Carpinteria Education Fund.
CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A full week of  fundraising takes place at Westerlay Orchids to help the Carpinteria Education Foundation (CEF).

It begins October 22.

All of the proceeds from the Westerlay retail store will go to the CEF.

This is the fifth year for the fundraiser.

The CEF is a non-profit that has been supporting students and their  academic success for more than 25 years in the areas of science and technology, language arts, humanities, culinary arts, and agriculture.

In the last two years, more than $50,000 has been raised.

Westerlay Owner and President Toine Overgaag says one of the core values for the company is support, for its employees and the greater community.

For more information about the fundraising campaign go to:  www.WesterlayOrchids.com.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

