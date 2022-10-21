Michigan family of 4 has been missing since Sunday, police say

By Amanda Musa and Tina Burnside, CNN

Authorities in western Michigan are searching for a family of four that “unexpectedly left their home” in Fremont on Sunday after a call to the police from the father that raised concern about the family’s welfare.

Anthony Cirigliano, 51, and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, are missing, along with their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, who both have autism, according to Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell.

The couple and their sons were last seen on Monday at a gas station nearly five hours north of their home, according to Fremont Police.

“Surveillance video from the BP Gas Station in Gulliver, Michigan, shows, Anthony, Suzette, Brandon, and Noah in the station purchasing fuel and food,” Fremont Police said in a news release Friday.

Family members haven’t heard from the four since Sunday, according to a Facebook post by police.

The family also left Suzette’s mother in the home alone. She was later found by a neighbor and is now being looked after by other family members, Rodwell said.

Police responding to a 911 call made by Anthony Cirigliano on Sunday asking for police protection were concerned about his mental health, Rodwell told CNN affiliate WXMI.

“My officers were concerned about everyone’s welfare and spent about an hour talking to everybody and making sure they’re OK, and whether or not Tony was going through some sort of mental issue that would be dangerous,” Rodwell told WXMI.

Fremont Police have released a recording of the 911 call made just after midnight on October 16. In it, Cirigliano said he needed protection, that it was related to “September 11th, and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth.”

Authorities in the state’s Upper Peninsula and east have been notified of the disappearance, according to police.

