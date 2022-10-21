Man charged in Colorado supermarket attack still incompetent
By COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year is still incompetent to stand trial. The finding revealed at a court hearing Friday means the prosecution of 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa will remain on hold. Proceedings have been paused since December, when Alissa was first found to be mentally incompetent. That means he’s unable to understand legal proceedings or work with his lawyers to defend himself. A judge sent him to the state mental hospital for treatment. Alissa remains at that hospital and was was not in the Boulder courtroom Friday.