Judge dismisses case of Texas man who waited 6 hours to vote

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has dismissed illegal voting charges against a Houston man who drew widespread attention after standing in line six hours to cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential primary. Hervis Rogers was on parole at the time and said he did not know he was ineligible to vote under Texas law. A judge dismissed the case Monday following a wider recent ruling in Texas that limits the state’s power to prosecute voting fraud cases. Rogers said he is thankful that “justice has been done” and said he looked forward to getting on with his life.

